Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives News Impact Score of 1.33

News articles about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a news sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.
Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s ranking:
Shares of CM stock opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.59. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.72%.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.63.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
