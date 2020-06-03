Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given Daily Media Sentiment Score of -2.20

Press coverage about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a news impact score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -7.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays lowered Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.84.

In related news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson bought 25,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.72 per share, for a total transaction of $579,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 7,747,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $191,602,253.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

