eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) has trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a media sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $46.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

