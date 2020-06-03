Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Earns Media Impact Score of 1.64

News stories about Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Southwest Airlines earned a daily sentiment score of 1.64 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Southwest Airlines’ analysis:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

LUV opened at $34.48 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

