Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -4.66

Media headlines about Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Moody’s earned a news sentiment score of -4.66 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Moody’s’ ranking:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.25.

NYSE:MCO opened at $276.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.02%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,053,112.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total value of $506,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,852 shares of company stock worth $17,242,701 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

