Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report issued on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn ($0.76) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $485.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.33 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $11.91 on Tuesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $715.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Earnings History and Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

