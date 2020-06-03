Zacks: Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will post sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Graphic Packaging reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year sales of $6.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Graphic Packaging has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli bought 8,100 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $91,611.00. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Anchor Bolt Capital LP boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 891,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 207,324 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 239,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 120,509 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

