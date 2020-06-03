$81.21 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce sales of $81.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.67 million to $86.17 million. eHealth reported sales of $65.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $631.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $605.65 million to $670.17 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $786.91 million, with estimates ranging from $736.20 million to $851.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. eHealth had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. eHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHTH has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on eHealth from $132.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on eHealth from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut eHealth from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.45.

In other eHealth news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 2,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,750 shares of company stock valued at $986,250. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

EHTH opened at $131.72 on Wednesday. eHealth has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.88 and a 200-day moving average of $110.24.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

