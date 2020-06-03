Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.25 Billion

Analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to post $5.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.94 billion and the highest is $5.35 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $20.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.82 billion to $20.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $23.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.49 billion to $26.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.12.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.60.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $114,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $651,802,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after buying an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $282,293,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 36.3% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,196,628,000 after buying an additional 6,711,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Micron Technology by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,342,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,987,000 after buying an additional 4,902,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

