Analysts Expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report sales of $1.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,780%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $7.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $16.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.86 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $30.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 293.61%.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

In related news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 32,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $63,978.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

