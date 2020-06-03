Analysts Expect Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Million

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report sales of $1.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,780%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year sales of $7.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 million to $16.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.86 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $30.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 293.61%.

CLSD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.06.

In related news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 32,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $63,978.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,089. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. 25.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.13.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Baozun Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Baozun Sees Unusually High Options Volume
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CymaBay Therapeutics
Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CymaBay Therapeutics
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Intec Pharma
Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Intec Pharma
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Precigen
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Precigen
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Riot Blockchain Call Options
Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Riot Blockchain Call Options
Diamond Eagle Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading
Diamond Eagle Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report