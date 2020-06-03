Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.07 billion. Juniper Networks posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. CSFB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.59.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $27.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,941 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,343 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

