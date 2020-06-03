First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.89 Million

Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) will announce sales of $88.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.57 million and the lowest is $84.94 million. First Commonwealth Financial reported sales of $89.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $361.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.51 million to $372.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $357.02 million, with estimates ranging from $340.36 million to $369.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $87.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

FCF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 3,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 4,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,073.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,330 shares of company stock worth $67,362. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,420,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,262,000 after purchasing an additional 194,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,055,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 139,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,587,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,030,000 after purchasing an additional 128,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,380,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,613,000 after purchasing an additional 85,247 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $18,697,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FCF opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $802.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

