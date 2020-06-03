$15.58 Million in Sales Expected for LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) to post sales of $15.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.94 million and the lowest is $15.40 million. LeMaitre Vascular posted sales of $29.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full-year sales of $92.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.30 million to $96.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $107.21 million, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $114.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $30.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMAT shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sidoti decreased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.64. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $18.76 and a one year high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.60 million, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 5.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

