Brokerages Expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.16 Million

Analysts forecast that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will announce $252.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $249.78 million to $255.70 million. Moneygram International reported sales of $323.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.49 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MGI. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Moneygram International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Moneygram International by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.57. Moneygram International has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.08.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

