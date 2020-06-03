ValuEngine Downgrades Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Hold

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFPT. BidaskClub cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

PFPT opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $250,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,132,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,677.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,955 shares of company stock worth $6,505,480. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

