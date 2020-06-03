ValuEngine Downgrades Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Hold

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFPT. BidaskClub cut Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $125.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.73.

PFPT opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $133.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -37.56 and a beta of 1.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $250,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,854.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,132,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,677.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,955 shares of company stock worth $6,505,480. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Downgrades Proofpoint to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades Proofpoint to Hold
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Given a €31.00 Price Target at Barclays
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Given a €31.00 Price Target at Barclays
Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta a €100.00 Price Target
Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta a €100.00 Price Target
easyJet Given a GBX 746 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts
easyJet Given a GBX 746 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts
Bertrandt Given a €39.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
Bertrandt Given a €39.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts
Petra Diamonds Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank
Petra Diamonds Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report