GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Barclays

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €31.00 ($36.05) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 18th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €23.39 ($27.20).

ETR:G1A opened at €28.15 ($32.73) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €22.69 and its 200-day moving average is €25.29. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €13.16 ($15.30) and a 1-year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.73.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

