Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €100.00 Price Target

Varta (ETR:VAR1) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.23% from the company’s previous close.

VAR1 has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €91.55 ($106.45) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €79.94 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.41. Varta has a 52-week low of €42.70 ($49.65) and a 52-week high of €128.00 ($148.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 71.64.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.