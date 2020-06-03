easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 746 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 746 ($9.81) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Main First Bank cut easyJet to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goodbody downgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,016.30 ($13.37).
easyJet stock opened at GBX 724.60 ($9.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 588.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,063.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.
About easyJet
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
