easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 746 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been given a GBX 746 ($9.81) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Main First Bank cut easyJet to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 450 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goodbody downgraded easyJet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,016.30 ($13.37).

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet stock opened at GBX 724.60 ($9.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 8.25. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 588.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,063.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In other news, insider Moya Greene acquired 7,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 711 ($9.35) per share, with a total value of £49,997.52 ($65,768.90). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,901.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.