Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) has been given a €39.00 ($45.35) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.40 ($45.81).

Shares of BDT opened at €35.85 ($41.69) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.07. The stock has a market cap of $363.63 million and a PE ratio of 10.11. Bertrandt has a 1 year low of €25.00 ($29.07) and a 1 year high of €67.00 ($77.91). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.42.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

