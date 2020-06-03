Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 5 ($0.07) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 122.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Petra Diamonds to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) price objective (down from GBX 6 ($0.08)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Petra Diamonds to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 11 ($0.14) to GBX 3 ($0.04) in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petra Diamonds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 10 ($0.13).

PDL opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Monday. Petra Diamonds has a 1-year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 23.70 ($0.31). The stock has a market cap of $19.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.46, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

