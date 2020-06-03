CLS (LON:CLI) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

CLS (LON:CLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 250 ($3.29) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 202 ($2.66) on Monday. CLS has a 52 week low of GBX 153 ($2.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 322.50 ($4.24). The firm has a market cap of $828.32 million and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 196.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 246.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In related news, insider Fredrik Widlund purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 188 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £18,800 ($24,730.33). Also, insider William Holland acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £17,625 ($23,184.69). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 507,854 shares of company stock worth $81,641,491.

CLS Company Profile

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

