ValuEngine Upgrades Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) to Hold

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

Shares of METC stock opened at $2.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. Ramaco Resources has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.91.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 363,960 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 28,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

