Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

WLDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Willdan Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.84 million, a P/E ratio of -98.69 and a beta of 1.34. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Willdan Group by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Willdan Group by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Willdan Group by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Willdan Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

