MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (MIND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2020

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH (NASDAQ:MIND) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MIND opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.01. MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.42.

About MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH

Mitcham Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Marine Technology Products, and Equipment Leasing. The Marine Technology Products segment develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products.

MITCHAM INDUSTR/SH to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
