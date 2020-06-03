Dollarama (DOL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion.

Get Dollarama alerts:

DOL stock opened at C$49.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion and a PE ratio of 27.66. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$34.70 and a 12-month high of C$52.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$43.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total value of C$114,716.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$352,573.04. Also, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total value of C$232,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,209,271.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.30.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.