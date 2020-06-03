United Natural Foods (UNFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.85-1.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $0.85-1.45 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Natural Foods to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UNFI stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.61.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

