Transcontinental (TCL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 10th. Analysts expect Transcontinental to post earnings of C$0.34 per share for the quarter.

Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$23.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.95.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

Earnings History for Transcontinental (TSE:TCL)

