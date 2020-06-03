Critical Survey: TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS)

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TSR and Powerbridge Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $63.34 million 0.11 -$1.34 million N/A N/A Powerbridge Technologies $23.15 million 1.01 $1.55 million N/A N/A

Powerbridge Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TSR.

Risk & Volatility

TSR has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Powerbridge Technologies has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TSR and Powerbridge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR -3.58% -34.57% -17.59% Powerbridge Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TSR and Powerbridge Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Powerbridge Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Powerbridge Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.26%. Given Powerbridge Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Powerbridge Technologies is more favorable than TSR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Powerbridge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of TSR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Powerbridge Technologies beats TSR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc. provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts. The company primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

Powerbridge Technologies Company Profile

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance. It also provides Powerbridge Software-as-a-Service solutions, which include Logistics Service Cloud and Trade Zone Operations Cloud, as well as Inward Processed Manufacturing Cloud, Cross-Border eCommerce Cloud, and Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing Service Cloud. The company serves international trade businesses and manufacturers, government agencies and authorities, and logistics service and other providers. It sells its solutions and services through its direct sales organization, indirect channel partners, and strategic government partners. Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Zhuhai, China.

