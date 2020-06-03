Financial Analysis: Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) versus PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) and PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and PDS Biotechnology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Y-mAbs Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 PDS Biotechnology 0 1 3 0 2.75

Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $44.60, suggesting a potential upside of 3.87%. PDS Biotechnology has a consensus price target of $5.48, suggesting a potential upside of 325.06%. Given PDS Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PDS Biotechnology is more favorable than Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of PDS Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDS Biotechnology has a beta of 2.83, suggesting that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and PDS Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Y-mAbs Therapeutics N/A -64.21% -57.03% PDS Biotechnology N/A -95.74% -77.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Y-mAbs Therapeutics and PDS Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Y-mAbs Therapeutics N/A N/A -$81.03 million ($2.30) -18.67 PDS Biotechnology N/A N/A -$7.00 million ($3.57) -0.36

Y-mAbs Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDS Biotechnology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Y-mAbs Therapeutics beats PDS Biotechnology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors. The company has a license and research collaboration agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101, a monotherapy first line therapy for cervical intraepithelial neoplasia of cancer. In addition, the company develops PDS0102, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of prostate and breast cancers. Further, its pipeline product portfolio includes PDS0103 for treatment of colorectal, breast, ovarian, and lung cancers; and PDS 0104 for treatment of melanoma. Additionally, the company offers Versamune, a T-cell activating platform developed for immunotherapy approaches, such as checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cells and live-vector based vaccines, etc. The company has collaboration agreement with Merck and Co. to combine PDS0101 with Keytruda, a checkpoint inhibitor to treat human papillomavirus positive recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer. PDS Biotechnology Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.

