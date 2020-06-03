Critical Survey: GalianoGoldInc . (GAU) and The Competition

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE: GAU) is one of 27 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GalianoGoldInc . to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million -$167.93 million 117.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors $1.76 billion $40.29 million 15.87

GalianoGoldInc .’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. GalianoGoldInc . is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 15.29% 15.07% GalianoGoldInc . Competitors -10.38% 6.50% 2.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GalianoGoldInc . and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 GalianoGoldInc . Competitors 390 1119 1215 38 2.33

GalianoGoldInc . presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 113.68%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 26.07%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GalianoGoldInc .’s competitors have a beta of 2.22, indicating that their average share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GalianoGoldInc . competitors beat GalianoGoldInc . on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About GalianoGoldInc .

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

