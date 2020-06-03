NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) vs. 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Head to Head Analysis

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.3% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 64.5% of NantHealth shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NantHealth and 8X8, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00 8X8 2 4 9 0 2.47

NantHealth currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 65.64%. 8X8 has a consensus target price of $22.69, suggesting a potential upside of 51.79%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than NantHealth.

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -21.87% N/A -19.27% 8X8 -38.63% -57.92% -19.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NantHealth and 8X8’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $95.96 million 3.35 -$62.76 million ($0.57) -5.11 8X8 $446.24 million 3.47 -$172.37 million ($1.29) -11.59

NantHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NantHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NantHealth has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular test; and Eviti, a decision support solution. It also provides Web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite; DeviceConX, a device data normalization software; HBox, an Internet of Medical Things and Internet of Things hardware hub; and VitalsConX, a tablet-optimized application. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. offers NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, document exchange, and AllPayer services; and cloud-based computing, storage, and transport infrastructure-as-a-service solutions. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

