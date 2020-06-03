Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) vs. Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Critical Contrast

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) and Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Denny's alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Denny’s and Kura Sushi USA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denny’s 0 1 6 0 2.86 Kura Sushi USA 1 0 5 0 2.67

Denny’s presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.39%. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.68%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Denny’s.

Profitability

This table compares Denny’s and Kura Sushi USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denny’s 22.79% -32.91% 10.82% Kura Sushi USA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Denny’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Denny’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denny’s and Kura Sushi USA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denny’s $541.39 million 1.15 $117.41 million $0.77 14.55 Kura Sushi USA $64.25 million 1.87 $1.46 million $0.27 53.30

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Denny’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kura Sushi USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Denny’s beats Kura Sushi USA on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc., owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.