EnWave (CVE:ENW) Given a C$1.20 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

EnWave (CVE:ENW) has been assigned a C$1.20 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on shares of EnWave from C$2.10 to C$1.35 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of EnWave stock opened at C$0.75 on Monday. EnWave has a 12-month low of C$0.56 and a 12-month high of C$2.66. The company has a market cap of $87.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.23.

EnWave Corporation licenses, builds, and installs commercial-scale dehydration platforms for applications in the food, pharmaceutical, and industrial sectors to manufacturing companies in Canada. The company offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms for food industry, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits and vegetables, cheese products, yogurt products, meat products, and snacks.

