Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) Given a C$0.60 Price Target at Raymond James

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) received a C$0.60 price target from analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

XLY opened at C$0.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.51. The stock has a market cap of $261.68 million and a PE ratio of -2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08. Auxly Cannabis Group has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$1.08.

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Auxly Cannabis Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

