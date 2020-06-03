Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €141.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €141.00 ($163.95) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €155.00 ($180.23) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Boerse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €148.00 ($172.09).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €150.80 ($175.35) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.25. Deutsche Boerse has a 1-year low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 1-year high of €158.90 ($184.77). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €144.07 and a 200 day moving average price of €140.13.

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

