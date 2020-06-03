Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €10.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) target price by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LHA. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays set a €6.20 ($7.21) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.25 ($7.27) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.89 ($11.49).

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €9.45 ($10.99) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €7.02 ($8.16) and a one year high of €18.02 ($20.95). The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 3.71.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

