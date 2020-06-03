Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) Insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden Purchases 2,389 Shares

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI) insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden bought 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of £4,993.01 ($6,568.02).

Shares of SOI opened at GBX 213 ($2.80) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 203.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 1.94 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 276 ($3.63).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Schroder Oriental Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

