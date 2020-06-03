Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Northrop Grumman (NOC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) recently:

6/3/2020 – Northrop Grumman was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/20/2020 – Northrop Grumman is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/19/2020 – Northrop Grumman is now covered by analysts at Seaport Global Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Northrop Grumman was upgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $370.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

4/14/2020 – Northrop Grumman had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $380.00 to $412.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $327.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.73. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $1,084,464.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,375 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

