GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) Insider Joanna Dentskevich Buys 17,000 Shares of Stock

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd (LON:GABI) insider Joanna Dentskevich purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £15,640 ($20,573.53).

GABI opened at GBX 91 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.47. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Ltd has a 1 year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.65 ($1.44). The company has a market capitalization of $401.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 42.90 and a quick ratio of 42.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. GCP Asset Backed Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 88.24%.

GCP Asset Backed Income Fund Company Profile

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

