Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Garmin (GRMN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN):

5/29/2020 – Garmin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/28/2020 – Garmin had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

5/27/2020 – Garmin was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Garmin reported strong first-quarter results. Strong performance of fitness, outdoor, marine and aviation segments aided results. Garmin is currently riding on product line expansion. We believe strong focus of Garmin on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments aided its business growth. Also, solid momentum in the OEM category and benefits from the Tacx buyout were tailwinds. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind for the company’s auto segment. Further, macroeconomic headwinds and seasonality are risks.”

5/21/2020 – Garmin was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/18/2020 – Garmin had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $85.00 to $76.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2020 – Garmin was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/4/2020 – Garmin was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Garmin reported strong first-quarter results. Strong performance of fitness, outdoor, marine and aviation segments aided results. Garmin is currently riding on product line expansion. We believe strong focus of Garmin on continued innovation, diversification and market expansion to explore growth opportunities in all its segments aided its business growth. Also, solid momentum in the OEM category and benefits from the Tacx buyout were tailwinds. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry in the past year. However, weak personal navigation device market remains a headwind for the company’s auto segment. Further, macroeconomic headwinds and seasonality are risks.”

4/30/2020 – Garmin had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

4/30/2020 – Garmin had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $82.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – Garmin had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $104.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.29. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.65 million. Garmin had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 137,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,448,000 after acquiring an additional 34,274 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

