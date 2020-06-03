Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Insider Pete Redfern Buys 64 Shares of Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider Pete Redfern acquired 64 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,111 ($14.61) per share, with a total value of £711.04 ($935.33).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,157.50 ($15.23) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.92. Travis Perkins plc has a twelve month low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,033.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,330.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14.

TPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Travis Perkins to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Davy Research raised Travis Perkins to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,582 ($20.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,372.09 ($18.05).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

