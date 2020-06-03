FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Oracle Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Oracle in a research note issued on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $53.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

