Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “
HTHIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.
About Hitachi
Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.
