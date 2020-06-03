Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

HTHIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut shares of Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hitachi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

HTHIY stock opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60. Hitachi has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

