Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Get Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HNP. CLSA downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

NYSE:HNP opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.70, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 86.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 48,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 8.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N by 11.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (HNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.