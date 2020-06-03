Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Get Harsco alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Harsco in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harsco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

HSC stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38. Harsco has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $880.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.62.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harsco will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, Director Carolann I. Haznedar purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,680.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $153,250.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 53,364 shares of company stock valued at $381,568 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harsco by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Harsco by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Harsco by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,349,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,058,000 after acquiring an additional 63,772 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Harsco by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Harsco by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 102,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.