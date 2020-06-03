Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) to Hold

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hawkins, Inc. distributes, blends and manufactures bulk and specialty chemicals and other health and nutrition products for its customers in a wide variety of industries. Thousands of water treatment facilities, manufacturers, food and dairy producers, research labs and many other organizations depend on Hawkins for the chemical products they need. These products range from potassium carbonate to chlorine to FCC grade citrates and phosphates. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. “

HWKN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of HWKN opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $47.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Hawkins had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $132.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 28,317 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 93,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 88,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

