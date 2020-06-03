Sprout Social’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on June 10th (NYSE:SPT)

Sprout Social’s (NYSE:SPT) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 10th. Sprout Social had issued 8,823,530 shares in its public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,010 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of NYSE SPT opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $30.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.21 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

