Healthcare Merger Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 10th

Healthcare Merger’s (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 10th. Healthcare Merger had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Healthcare Merger’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

HCCOU stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.33. Healthcare Merger has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Healthcare Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,490,000. Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Merger in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,347,000.

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

