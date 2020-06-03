CIIG Merger Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CIICU) Lock-Up Period Will End on June 10th

CIIG Merger’s (OTCMKTS:CIICU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, June 10th. CIIG Merger had issued 22,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

CIIG Merger stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. CIIG Merger has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Get CIIG Merger alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Omni Partners LLP increased its holdings in CIIG Merger by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 772,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CIIG Merger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in CIIG Merger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,010,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,686,000 after acquiring an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter.

CIIG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for CIIG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIIG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.