AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.41. AZZ has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $245.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.06 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AZZ will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in AZZ by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AZZ by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in AZZ by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in AZZ by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in AZZ by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 79,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

